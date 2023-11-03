The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,482 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Mosaic during the second quarter worth $345,000. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 981.6% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 186,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after buying an additional 169,013 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 14.0% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 593,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,785,000 after buying an additional 72,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 168.9% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 67,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 42,097 shares during the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOS stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.80. 525,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,026,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $57.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.34. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.56.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

MOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.53.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

