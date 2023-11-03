Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Theralase Technologies Inc. (CVE:TLT – Get Free Report) fell 10.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.18. 170,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 91,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.25. The stock has a market cap of C$41.28 million, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.80.

Theralase Technologies (CVE:TLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.22 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Theralase Technologies Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Theralase Technologies Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of photo dynamic compounds (PDCs) and their associated drug formulations to treat cancers, bacteria, and viruses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented and proprietary super-pulsed laser technology for the healing of chronic knee pain, as well as for off-label use to heal various nerve, muscle, and joint conditions.

