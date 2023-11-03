Theratechnologies Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.98) Per Share (NASDAQ:THTX)

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Theratechnologies in a report released on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.98) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Theratechnologies’ current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Theratechnologies from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Theratechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of THTX opened at $1.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66. Theratechnologies has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $9.20.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $20.86 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Theratechnologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Theratechnologies during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Theratechnologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Theratechnologies in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000.

About Theratechnologies

(Get Free Report)

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.