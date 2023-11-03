Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.65

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.65 and last traded at $29.97, with a volume of 17830 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.95.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Thermon Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Thermon Group Stock Up 4.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.49.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $106.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.17 million. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 8.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Nesser III acquired 1,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.38 per share, for a total transaction of $52,047.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,180. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Thermon Group news, Director John T. Nesser III bought 1,973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.38 per share, for a total transaction of $52,047.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,180. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Fox purchased 990 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.92 per share, with a total value of $25,660.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,768. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermon Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Thermon Group in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Thermon Group by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Thermon Group during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

