Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Given New $201.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $192.00 to $201.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 58.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.85.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $126.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.84. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $138.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.14. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.2% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 1.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the third quarter worth about $2,241,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 5.7% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 44.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

