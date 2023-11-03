Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) PT Lowered to $130.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.41% from the company’s current price.

TRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. CIBC lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Thomson Reuters from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.85.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $126.94 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $138.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $57.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.61.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 34.09%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at $520,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 42,091.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 15,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter worth $640,000. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

