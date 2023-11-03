Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Given New C$180.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$186.00 to C$180.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

TRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Thomson Reuters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$135.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$194.00 to C$186.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$222.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$175.71.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 2.9 %

TRI stock opened at C$174.38 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of C$139.57 and a 52-week high of C$185.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.88. The firm has a market cap of C$79.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$171.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$172.16.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.24 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 31.17%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 4.986932 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.25, for a total value of C$75,750.00. Corporate insiders own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.