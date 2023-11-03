Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target Lowered to C$185.00 at TD Securities

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$190.00 to C$185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

TRI has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$192.00 to C$201.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Thomson Reuters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$135.00 to C$139.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$186.00 to C$180.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$222.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$194.00 to C$186.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$175.71.

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of TSE TRI opened at C$174.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$171.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$172.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$79.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.34. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of C$139.57 and a 1 year high of C$185.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.24 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 31.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 4.986932 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 44.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thomson Reuters

In related news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.25, for a total value of C$75,750.00. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

