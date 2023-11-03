Tilray Brands (TSE:TLRY) Shares Up 8.4%

Shares of Tilray Brands, Inc. (TSE:TLRY – Get Free Report) were up 8.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.71 and last traded at C$2.70. Approximately 182,337 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,355,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.49.

Tilray Brands Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.94. The stock has a market cap of C$1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.46.

Tilray Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tilray Brands, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis products in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Cannabis Business, Distribution Business, Beverage Alcohol Business, and Wellness Business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.