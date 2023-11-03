Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTNP opened at $0.43 on Monday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.60.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 949.26% and a negative net margin of 2,137.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 52,874 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. 31.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

