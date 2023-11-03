Tortoise Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 65,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,933,000 after buying an additional 76,684 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 81,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after buying an additional 12,850 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 790,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,369,000 after buying an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 129,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,444,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVDE traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $56.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,384. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $49.01 and a 52-week high of $59.83. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.06.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

