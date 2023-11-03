Tortoise Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAI. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 144.3% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $26.37. 41,234 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,364. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $23.06 and a 12 month high of $28.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.99. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

