Tortoise Investment Management LLC Buys 1,394 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000.

SLYV stock traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.95. 30,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,561. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $86.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.86.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

