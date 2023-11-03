Tortoise Investment Management LLC Buys 217 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312,614 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,447,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,363,000 after purchasing an additional 746,459 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,939,000 after purchasing an additional 206,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,032,000 after purchasing an additional 70,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,200,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,039,000 after purchasing an additional 38,454 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $160.17 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.94 and a twelve month high of $178.51. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.45.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

