Tortoise Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 54,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $4.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.55. 53,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.75. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

