Tortoise Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,727,195,000 after purchasing an additional 135,856,748 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 663,252 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,632,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,968,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,012,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,249,000 after purchasing an additional 259,746 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE stock opened at $157.03 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $140.32 and a one year high of $167.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

