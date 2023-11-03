Tortoise Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 6,389 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,686,000 after buying an additional 18,557 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS QUAL traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $133.84. 2,483,866 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.37 and its 200-day moving average is $132.54. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

