Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned about 0.64% of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVES. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

AVES traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,882. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52 week low of $39.19 and a 52 week high of $46.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average is $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $278.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.66.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

