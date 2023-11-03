Tortoise Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,190 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,218,920,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of HYD stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,562,543 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.41.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.2012 dividend. This is a boost from VanEck High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

