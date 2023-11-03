Tortoise Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 767,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 140,914 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 22.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the second quarter valued at $90,000.

Shares of EDD stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

