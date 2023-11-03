Tortoise Investment Management LLC Purchases 10,811 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,811 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $871,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 11,782 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,502,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,082,000 after acquiring an additional 687,067 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 235.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Corporation increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Planning Corporation now owns 216,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.96. 131,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,286. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.11. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $49.13.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

