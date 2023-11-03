Tortoise Investment Management LLC Purchases 5,280 Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 405.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 426.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter worth $103,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

DIHP stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.31. 370,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.06.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

