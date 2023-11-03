Tortoise Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 193,993 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,826,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,922 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 8.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,608,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,599,000 after buying an additional 281,598 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,458,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after buying an additional 466,271 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,024,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after buying an additional 64,103 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,381,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 103,911 shares during the period. 22.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Price Performance

FAX remained flat at $2.50 on Friday. 136,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 729,383. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $2.92.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

