Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 1,380 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.49. The stock had a trading volume of 71,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,077. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.44. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $43.48 and a 52-week high of $53.71.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

