Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 1,595 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 26,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 39,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.36. The company had a trading volume of 305,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,777. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.35 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.08.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

