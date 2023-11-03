Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 205 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 341.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.77. The company had a trading volume of 52,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,109. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.81 and a one year high of $106.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.14.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

