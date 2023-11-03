Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 2,845 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUS traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.10. The stock had a trading volume of 10,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,183. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $40.29 and a 12 month high of $49.95.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.