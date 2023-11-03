Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 315 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 610.5% in the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,188. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $165.49 and a 12 month high of $214.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

