Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 8,155 Shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,155 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.62% of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter.

PZT stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.08. 1,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,659. Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $23.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.19.

The PowerShares New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio (the Fund), formerly The PowerShares Insured New York Municipal Bond Portfolio, is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch New York Long-Term Core Plus Municipal Securities Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal securities that comprise the Index.

