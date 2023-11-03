Tortoise Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,966 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the period.

NXN traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $11.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,141. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $10.77 and a 1 year high of $12.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

