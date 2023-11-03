Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 14,615 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 153% compared to the typical volume of 5,780 put options.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded down $11.64 on Friday, hitting $169.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,066. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of -95.98 and a beta of 0.64. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $113.86 and a 52-week high of $215.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.80 and a 200 day moving average of $178.37.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $939.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.23 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlassian

In other news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.60, for a total transaction of $1,595,457.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,676 shares in the company, valued at $57,436,473.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Atlassian news, insider Gene Liu sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $29,798.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,557,122.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.60, for a total transaction of $1,595,457.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,436,473.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 345,210 shares of company stock valued at $67,237,377. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. OTR Global downgraded Atlassian to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.29.

Read Our Latest Report on TEAM

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.