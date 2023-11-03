TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) PT Lowered to $41.00

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

TCBK has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Shares of TCBK stock opened at $33.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $28.66 and a 1-year high of $58.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 234.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 46,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 32,392 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 181,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 24,638 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 291,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,030,099,000,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

