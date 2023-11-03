Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Trimble from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Trimble from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Trimble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.13.

Get Trimble alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TRMB

Trimble Stock Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.49. 105,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,242,950. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $993.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.08 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,679,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,679,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $125,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,856 shares in the company, valued at $10,564,151.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,040 shares of company stock valued at $528,745 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trimble

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Trimble by 319,324.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 77,939,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,126,122,000 after buying an additional 77,915,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trimble by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,575,624 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,989,305,000 after buying an additional 342,426 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Trimble by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,680,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $724,265,000 after buying an additional 80,580 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Trimble by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,610,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $560,955,000 after buying an additional 201,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Trimble by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,401,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $550,670,000 after buying an additional 309,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.