Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

TRIB stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. Trinity Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.45.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 870.11% and a negative net margin of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trinity Biotech will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 374,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

