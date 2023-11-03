Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trinity Biotech Price Performance
TRIB stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. Trinity Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.45.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 870.11% and a negative net margin of 46.51%. The firm had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trinity Biotech will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Trinity Biotech Company Profile
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
