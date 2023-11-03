TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TPVG. Compass Point raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.18.

TPVG traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.12. 53,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,958. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.75 million, a P/E ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.78. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $13.47.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a positive return on equity of 19.04% and a negative net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $35.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is -250.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPVG. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3,755.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 480,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 468,481 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 102,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 71,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

