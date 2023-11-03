Trisura Group Ltd. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trisura Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 31st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Trisura Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Trisura Group’s FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TSU. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. National Bankshares set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Trisura Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trisura Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$53.00.

Shares of TSE TSU opened at C$31.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 92.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 82.87 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$31.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.44. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of C$29.05 and a 52-week high of C$47.90.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$664.42 million for the quarter. Trisura Group had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 4.77%.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

