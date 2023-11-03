Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Position Boosted by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 271,630 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,336 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $8,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 7.9% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 31.9% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Truist Financial from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.76.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,924 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,518.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $29.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average is $30.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 52.39%.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.