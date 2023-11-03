Truist Financial Downgrades Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) to Hold

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James cut Newell Brands from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays cut their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.85.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $6.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.01. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $6.49 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.90%.

Insider Transactions at Newell Brands

In other news, insider Bradford R. Turner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $137,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,257.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 4.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 5.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 23.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 57.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 28,656 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

