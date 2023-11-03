Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) were down 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.58 and last traded at $19.63. Approximately 41,543 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 932,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.66.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 20.32% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $270.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Doak sold 8,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $260,553.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,921.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in Trupanion by 10.0% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 2,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Trupanion by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 3.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

