TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.34-0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $550-590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $584.17 million.

TTM Technologies Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.42. The stock had a trading volume of 122,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,083. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.34 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.32. TTM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $546.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on TTMI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial raised shares of TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TTM Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TTM Technologies news, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $301,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,421.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 20,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $301,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,421.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 16,000 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $238,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,636.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,032 shares of company stock valued at $750,138. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in TTM Technologies by 16.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,568,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after purchasing an additional 494,405 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 34.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 73.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

