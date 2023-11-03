U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 436,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $14,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.76.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 654 shares of company stock valued at $30,148 and have sold 39,842 shares valued at $1,584,149. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $34.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.93. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

