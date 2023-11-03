U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $387,000 Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 38.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. REDW Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 49,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $1,614,000. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 48,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 58.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $3,735,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $75.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.06 and its 200-day moving average is $77.78. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

