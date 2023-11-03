U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCK. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter worth $41,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.09.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $4,839,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,007,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 10,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $4,839,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,007,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at $39,153,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,893 shares of company stock valued at $31,481,498. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE MCK opened at $447.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.56. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $331.75 and a 12 month high of $465.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $438.23 and a 200-day moving average of $413.50.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 236.44%. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

