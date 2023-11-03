U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GROW opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.83 million, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.99. U.S. Global Investors has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89.

U.S. Global Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About U.S. Global Investors

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 16.7% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

