U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
NASDAQ:GROW opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.83 million, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.99. U.S. Global Investors has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.
