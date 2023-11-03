UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 7.14%. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

UFP Industries stock opened at $98.50 on Friday. UFP Industries has a 1-year low of $66.17 and a 1-year high of $107.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.54 and its 200 day moving average is $94.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UFPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kuras Mary Tuuk sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $906,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,764.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

See Also

