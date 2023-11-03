UGI (NYSE:UGI) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on UGI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UGI from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of UGI from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UGI has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.50.

Get UGI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UGI

UGI Stock Up 4.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UGI

Shares of UGI stock opened at $21.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average of $26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. UGI has a 12-month low of $20.19 and a 12-month high of $43.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UGI. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in UGI during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in UGI during the second quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in UGI by 189.8% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in UGI by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UGI

(Get Free Report)

UGI Corporation, through its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.