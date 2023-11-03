United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the first quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 4.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS stock opened at $141.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.88.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

