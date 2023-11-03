United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $1.62 on November 30th

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.62 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%.

United Parcel Service has raised its dividend by an average of 16.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. United Parcel Service has a dividend payout ratio of 63.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect United Parcel Service to earn $9.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.8%.

UPS stock opened at $141.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.88. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The company has a market capitalization of $121.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

