United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut United States Antimony from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

United States Antimony Stock Performance

NYSE UAMY opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 18.39 and a quick ratio of 15.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.37. United States Antimony has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative net margin of 21.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United States Antimony

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Antimony by 21.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 310,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Antimony by 22.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 77,110 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of United States Antimony by 7.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,078,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 78,818 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 80,772.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,185,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Antimony in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Company Profile

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

