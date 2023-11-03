United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.86

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.86 and last traded at $45.84, with a volume of 38123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.04.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of United States Cellular from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on United States Cellular from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on United States Cellular from $29.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on United States Cellular in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -153.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.11.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.09 million. United States Cellular had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. United States Cellular’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 157.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,058 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in United States Cellular by 129.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,626 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as various essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

